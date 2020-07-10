Every Time Brian Taylor Called Brandan Parfitt Against Brisbane

Geelong were on fire in their 27-point win over Brisbane last night — and so was Bran Taylor every time he called Brandan Parfitt.

LISTEN HERE:

We even chucked in a bonus call of Gryan Miers for you!

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!