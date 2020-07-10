Every Time Brian Taylor Called Brandan Parfitt Against Brisbane

And one time he called Gryan Miers

Article heading image for Every Time Brian Taylor Called Brandan Parfitt Against Brisbane

Image: Getty/Triple M

Geelong were on fire in their 27-point win over Brisbane last night — and so was Bran Taylor every time he called Brandan Parfitt.

LISTEN HERE:

We even chucked in a bonus call of Gryan Miers for you!

Rudi Edsall

