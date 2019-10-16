Every Trade & Free Agency Move From The 2019 Trade Period

Find every trade in one place:
All free agency moves are listed at the bottom.
Trades
Trade #19
- St Kilda receives Bradley Hill & 2020 Third Round Pick.
- Fremantle receives Blake Acres, Pick 10, Pick 58, 2020 Second Round Pick & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #18
- Brisbane receives Callum Ah Chee.
- Gold Coast receives 2020 Second Round Pick & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #17
- Geelong receives Jack Steven.
- St Kilda receives Pick 58.
Trade #16
- Sydney receives Lewis Taylor.
- Brisbane receives Pick 48.
Trade #15
- Gold Coast receives Zac Smith.
- Geelong receives Pick 58.
Trade #14
- Carlton receives Pick 54 & Pick 63.
- Sydney receives Pick 48.
Trade #13
- Collingwood receives Darcy Cameron and pick 62.
- Sydney receives pick 56.
Trade #12
- Gold Coast receives Hugh Greenwood.
- Adelaide receives 2020 Third Round Pick & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #11
- St Kilda receives Paddy Ryder, Dougal Howard, Pick 10 & 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
- Port Adelaide receives Pick 12, Pick 18 & 2020 Third Round Pick.
Trade #10
- Adelaide receives Billy Frampton.
- Port Adelaide receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #9
- GWS receives Sam Jacobs.
- Adelaide receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #8
- Melbourne receives Pick 8.
- North Melbourne receives Pick 26, Pick 50 & 2020 First Round Pick.
Trade #7
- Hawthorn receives Jonathon Patton.
- GWS receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #6
- Carlton receives Eddie Betts.
- Adelaide receives 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
Trade #5
- West Coast receives pick 46 and pick 91.
- Brisbane receives pick 52 and pick 64.
Trade #4
- Melbourne receives Ed Langdon, pick 26 and 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
- Fremantle receives pick 22, pick 79 and 2020 Second Round Pick.
- Hawthorn receive Sam Frost, pick 42, pick 62 and 2020 Fourth Round Pick.
- Melbourne receive pick 50 and 2020 Second Round Pick.
Trade #2:
- GWS receive Pick 6 & Pick 59.
- St Kilda receive Pick 12 & Pick 18.
Trade #1:
- West Coast receive Tim Kelly, Pick 52 & 2020 Third Round Pick.
- Geelong receive Pick 14, Pick 24, Pick 37 & 2020 First Round Pick.
- Essendon receive Pick 33 & 57.
Free Agency
Free Agent move #4:
- Brisbane receive Grant Birchall.
- Hawthorn receive no compensation.
Free Agent move #3:
- Melbourne receive Adam Tomlinson
- GWS receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 40)
Free Agent move #2:
- Brisbane receive Cam Ellis-Yolmen
- Adelaide receive a third-round compensation pick (Pick 48)
Free Agent move #1:
- Gold Coast receive Brandon Ellis
- Richmond receive a second-round compensation pick (Pick 39)