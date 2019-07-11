Everyone Made The Same Joke About The NSW Team's Runout Last Night

We're sorry to be the ones to bust your bubble, but that hilarious gag you made about the Blues' historic runout?

Everyone else on the internet said it too.

Australia's one, collective joke came about after the NSW team made a spine-tingling entrance to ANZ Stadium via a tunnel that connected the NSWRL Centre of Excellence to the field.

Led by captain Boyd Cordner, the team walked through a corridor lined with images of former NSW players and Hall of Fame inductees.

It was a longer entrance than the usual - about three minutes - and that's when the joke of the night kicked in*.

Someone who was able to look past the joking was Mark "MG" Geyer, who almost blew a fuse with excitement.

*Full disclosure, Triple M NRL also made the same joke. Can you blame us?

Listen below:

