Everyone's Roasting Pope Francis For Liking A Racy Lingerie Pic On Instagram

Things are heating up at the Vatican! You see, Pope Francis' Instagram has liked a racy photo of a Brazilian model in lingerie...and you really can't make this shit up.

27-year-old Natalia Garibotto said that the Pope's Instagram account was one of the 133,000 that liked a photo of her standing at a school locker wearing a white crop top, stockings, suspenders and a skirt showing off her behind.

The model joked about the like saying, “my mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping”

What's even better is the Vatican said they're 'seeking explanations' from Instagram as to why the account liked the sexy photo. WHO KNOWS?! WHAT COULD THE EXPLANATION BE?!

But one of the best things to come out of this catastrophe involving the Catholic church are all the hilarious comments about it:

For example, the model's management company said that she "received the Pope's official blessing!"

Another said, “God created dat ass. Just appreciating the Lord’s work, as he should.”

"They don't teach that at the Vatican"

"Francis you dawg"

If one thing's for sure, Natalia is definitely going to Heaven!

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here: