Everything You Need To Know About Here Comes The Sun Festival!

Here Comes The Sun is a BRAND NEW annual event celebrating the weather that can only mean the coming of summer. There's an outstanding line-up of music legends, artisan foods, visual art and activities native to the region. Here Comes The Sun will make it's appearance on Saturday, October 12 at Margaret River's 3 Oceans Winery! Here's everything you need to know:

THE LINEUP

As a special treat for all her fans out west, the irresistible Amy Shark will headline Here Comes The Sun as a WA exclusive. Amy is a true national treasure whose soulful voice and otherworldly songwriting keep going from strength to strength.

In another WA exclusive, hometown heroes San Cisco will be taking a moment from conquering the world to grace the stage at Here Comes The Sun.

Lengendary Melbourne rapper Seth Sentry – who will head out west on the tail of his amazing new single Wrong One.

Rubbing shoulders with the veteran performers are legends-in-the-making Good Doogs. Crafting exhilarating surf rock out of pop hooks and punk energy, Good Doogs bring the summery vibe every single time they hit the stage.

Also representing the best in Australian talent, PLTS (that's 'pilots') are continuing on their rise to the top, with a stop-over in WA for Here Comes The Sun.

Margaret River songstress Paige Valentine will prove why she is such a big hit in her hometown (and recipient of a literal handful of WAM Award nominations). The owner of a truly stunning voice, Valentine's music blends power and seduction in a way that is beyond compare

After 10pm the official after-party kicks into gear with the ever popular Get Down Club DJs. Pulling out all the house classics from the '80s and '90s, Get Down Club will keep the good times rolling with a choice selection of disco and tech house guaranteed to keep the dancefloor pumping.

THE VENUE

Having already been the venue of choice for acts like Xavier Rudd, Passenger and Rüfüs Du Sol, 3 Oceans Winery is the perfect home for Here Comes The Sun. From its stunning grounds to its selection of internationally renowned wines, 3 Oceans is the star of Metricup – located 16 kilometres from Margaret River & 30 kilometres from Busselton down the Bussell Highway.

Here Comes The Sun is a sustainable, thoughtful and environmentally-conscious endeavour – made by music fans for music fans. Focusing on positive vibes and superlative talent, Here Comes The Sun looks forward to becoming a flagship event that will provide the highest quality entertainment for locals and visitors.

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: Doors open at 1:30pm

Location: 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River

Tickets: $99.90 including booking & credit card fees - http://hctsfest.oztix.com.au

For more info on Here Comes The Sun festival, head to: www.herecomesthesun.com.au