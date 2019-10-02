Everything You Need To Know About Metallica's Tour News

This week's news of Metallica's tour being postponed was shocking.

The band announced on social this week their WorldWired Australian tour is postponed as frontman James Hetfield has entered rehab.

The news broke just weeks before the tour was scheduled to kick off in Perth, and although disappointed fans have offered their support for the metal singer.

We got Hard N Heavy host Iron Hayden to give us everything we need to know about the Metallica news.

Our thoughts are with James in this time.

All ticket holders will receive a full refund, all info available: metallica.com



