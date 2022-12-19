Everything You Need To Know About Sunscreen

All Australians know that slathering on sticky, greasy sunscreen every summer, is very important. But how does it work? And what type of sunscreen is better?



In this episode of Huh, Science Explained, Ellen Phiddian, ex-chemist and current solvent enthusiast, breaks down the science behind sunscreen.

Did you know that sunscreen is actually considered a medicine by the Therapeutic Goods Administration? That's because it's designed to protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation, which can lead to skin cancer and premature aging. But with so many different types and brands on the market, it can be tough to know which one is best for you.

In this episode, Ellen explains what's in sunscreen and how it works to protect your skin. She also delves into the various types of active ingredients, such as physical blockers and chemical absorbers, and the pros and cons of each. And if you've ever wondered why sunscreen is so darn sticky, Ellen has the answer for that too!

Whether you're a chemistry buff or just want to make sure you're using the right sunscreen for your skin type, this episode is a must-listen. So join us and learn all about the science behind this important skin care staple.

