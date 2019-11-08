Everything You Need To Know About The New Ozzy Osbourne Track

Ozzy Osbourne has released his first new solo material in close to 10 years with huge ballad-turned-searing-rocker Under the Graveyard.

Played for the first time this afternoon on Triple M's Hard N Heavy, the track is the first single from the Prince of Darkness' upcoming album "Ordinary Man".

Ozzy said the album was a "gift from my higher power" and "proof that you should never give up".

"Ordinary Man" is produced by Andrew Watts - who also plays guitar - and features Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums.

"It all started when [daughter] Kelly comes in and says 'Do you want to work on a Post Malone song'," Ozzy said in a press release this afternoon.

"My first thing was 'Who the f*ck is Post Malone?!'

"I went to Andrew's house and he said we will work really quick. After we finished that song, he said 'Would you be interested in starting an album?'

"I said 'That would be f*cking great but now I am thinking I don't want to be working in a basement studio for six months!'

"And in just a short time we had the album done."

Ozzy continued: "Duff and Chad came in and we would go in and jam during the day and I would go work out the songs in the evenings.

"I previously had said to Sharon I should be doing an album but in the back of my mind I was going, 'I haven't got the f*cking strength...' but Andrew pulled it out of me.

"I really hope people listen to it and enjoy it, because I put my heart and soul into this album."

While details on the album are still to be released, you can listen to Under the Graveyard below.

Want more Hard N Heavy? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.