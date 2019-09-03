Everything You Need To Know About This Year's Challenge Rockhampton Weekend

Challenge Rockhampton Weekend is fast approaching and registration is almost closed for Challenge the Mountain 2019!

This is the 5th year for the event which has become pretty well known in the Rockhampton community. The various challenges bring in some talented athletes, as well as those who just want to have a go.

One of the more iconic events is the uphill race. Don't get us wrong, it sounds really tough but it gives people a chance to encourage each other and finish together! Imagine how proud you'll be after!

What's even more exciting is the view you'll get to experience at the top of the mountain. Each entrant is given a special cow bell to ring once they get to the top. What a fantastic event to take part in!

Here is the weekend of the event mapped out:

Sportsman's Dinner - Friday 6 September

High Tea with Anna Meares - Saturday 7 September

Challenge the Mountain - Saturday 7 September

Road 2 Rocky - Sunday 8 September

Running of the Bulls - Sunday 8 September

If you don't manage to make it up the hill, be sure to attend some of the other events. It's going to be a blast for the whole community.

Banksy and Pinky will be broadcasting live from the top of the mountain tomorrow ahead of the event, so make sure you tune in.

Registrations close on the 5th of September, so get in quick!

For more information and registration, click HERE.