Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Tyson VS Jones Jr. This Weekend

This morning, Triple M Bundaberg's JB & Jules chatted to network commentator, Brett Thomas, to get all the info on the Mike Tyson VS Roy Jones Jr. fight this weekend!

It's set to be one of the biggest comeback fights of all-time, with 54-year-old Tyson taking on 51-year-old Jones Jr. this Sunday, November 29.

It's been 15 years since Mike took to the ring and only 2 years for Roy. But regardless of the winner, they're going to be taking home some great cash! Tyson is set to be paid a huge $13 million AUD and Jones Jr. $4 million AUD. Not bad, right?

But there's a lot of confusion about the rules leading up to the fight, with no knockouts allowed and no official winner declared. Good luck to the ref!

JB & Jules had to ask Brett who he reckons will take it out! Find out below.

Missed the chat? Here's what Brett Thomas had to say about the biggest comeback fight of all time happening this Sunday:

