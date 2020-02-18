Everything You Need To Know For The 2020 Metricup Ute Muster

Block out March 21st in your calendar, because you won't want to miss when the annual Metricup Ute Muster rolls into town at the Beerfarm.

The event is an initiative by Lamp Inc., raising money for Backyard Blokes; a Men's Peer Support Outreach Hub who aims to create "a confidential, non-judgemental and welcoming environment" for men struggling with mental health.

Take part in the 10 category Ute competition with epic live music, food, and nonstop fun and entertainment for the whole family all day.

Get your tickets now to secure your place in the competition (which has strictly limited numbers) or come enjoy the fun on the day, with all proceeds going directly to Lamp Inc.



It's all happening March 21st from 11am - 7pm at Beerfarm (177 Gale Road, Metricup).

Miss the show? Catch up below...