Everything You Need To Know For The Manjumip Cherry Harmony Festival 2019

Tickets are now selling for the Manjumip Cherry Harmony Festival, rolling into town with fun for the whole family this December.

There'll be entertainment all weekend long, including live music, competitions, kids activities, exhibitions and displays, and stacks events including cooking demos, wine tastings, high teas, and more.

On December 15th, don't miss out on the long table lunch. It's on every foodie bucket list, featuring a feast of produce sourced from the Southern Forests region paired with exquisite local wines.

Or indulge yourself with a five course meal prepared by Two Little Black Birds on Friday 13th December from 6:30pm.

Don't miss the fashion parade with stunning models showing off the latest trends at Southern Belle, or the street parade packed with performers and entertainers at Manjimup Heritage Park.

And keep the kids busy with pip spitting competitions, creative workshops, and more!

Find out more & book your tickets at www.cherryfestival.com.au/.

