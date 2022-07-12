Everything you need to know for Wisely Wine & Food Day
MORE than 30 food vendors have registered to cater for what is shaping up to be a massive Wisely Wine and Food Day. Combine that with three huge bars, a mass of market stalls, children’s amusements and a packed stage line up and Queens Park is set to go off this Saturday (July 16). Mayor Greg Williamson said Wisely Wine and Food Day would be the biggest day of the Mackay social calendar.
“Wisely Wine and Food Day has cemented itself as a free event with an amazing atmosphere that appeals to a huge variety of people,” Mayor Williamson said. “Some people like to get up and dance, others just sprawl on a blanket and soak up the music,” he said. “Some people simply want a pizza and a cold beer and others are excited to sample international wine and cheese pairings. “It doesn’t matter what your idea of a great day is, there’s something to suit everyone – including children’s amusements, markets and tremendous music.”
Acting manager MECC and events Jemma Carey said the biggest changes this year were the VIP experiences and increased food and beverage options to cater for the great crowds. “The Oasis, which is catered by the MECC and has a private bar, has been hugely popular and has sold out, but we still have some spots left for both the Plattered Up Wine and Cheese Masterclasses and the Paint and Sip sessions,” Ms Carey said. “The Masterclasses are a really nice way to make your Wisely Wine and Food experience a little more gourmet,” she said. “There’s New Zealand and Barossa wines paired with Tasmanian Brie, Italian Parmagiano Reggiano and French Mimolette – plus assorted gourmet accompaniments.
“The Paint and Sip sessions by Bottletops and Brushes are also a really fun idea, especially if you like the idea of relaxing with live music in the shade of a gazebo, with a glass of wine in one hand and a paint brush in the other.”
Festivals and Events coordinator Sarah Porter said it was awesome to have 30 food vendors booked in for the day. “It should give people plenty of options and help to keep wait times down,” Ms Porter said. “Festival goers are also welcome to bring a picnic – we understand that when you have children it can be a lot easier to have food on hand. “Just please no BYO alcohol – the festival is fenced and fully licensed.”
Ms Porter said ATMs would be available at the event and most vendors would also offer EFTPOS, including the bars. Of course, the biggest drawcard for the Wisely Wine and Food Day is the amazing music line-up of national and local acts across two stages. This year’s line-up includes:
Main stage:
10.30am Simon Briley Music
11.30am Leyon Milner & Zoe Mills Duo
12.30pm The Base Coats
13.30pm The Stone Apes
14.30pm TBA
15.30pm Red Tie Band
16.30pm Choirboys
Grassroots Stage:
11.15am Jonte Tupea
12.15pm Noah Davis Music
13.15pm Matt Tandy
14.15pm Weathered
15.15pm Nortica Band
16.15pm EGOISM
Tickets are also still available to the following VIP experiences:
Bottle Tops and Brushes Session Times:
Session One - 11am to 12pm
Session Two - 12.30pm to 1.30pm
Session Three - 2pm to 3pm
Session Four - 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Plattered Up Wine & Cheese Masterclass Session Times:
