Evidence Tasmania Has Best Performing Economy In Country

The CommSec ‘State Of The States’ report has found that Tasmania’s economy is outperforming all other states.

The report measures eight economic indicators, including population growth and unemployment.

State Of The States Report Findings:

For the sixth quarter in a row now, Tasmania has held the title for the best performing state economy in the country.

Tasmania is ranked number one on four of the eight indicators and is second ranked on another two.

Ranked first in:

-Relative population growth

-Equipment investment

-Relative unemployment

-Dwelling starts.

Chief Economist Craig James said,

“Tasmania is number one in terms of investment equipment, in terms of relative unemployment, also in terms of relative population growth… and numbers of homes built”.

James explained why Tasmania has been performing so well,

“Quite a number of years ago, when the Australian dollar was quite weak, more people were visiting Tasmania. They went down to Tassie, and they liked what they saw. That’s led to more people migrating into Tasmania from overseas as well as interstate”, he said.

The report has shown Victoria coming in second, ACT third, South Australia fourth, NSW fifth, Western Australia sixth, Queensland seventh and The Northern Territory as eighth.

