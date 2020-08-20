Ex-Western Bulldog Lindsay Gilbee Explains How He Recently Found Out He Has Indigenous Heritage

Ex-Western Bulldog Lindsay Gilbee explained on the Hot Breakfast this morning how he recently found out about his Indigenous heritage.

“It’s been a bit of whirlwind, to be honest,” GIlbee said.

“We probably uncovered this about six months ago as a family, and situations like this, it’s come about there where you get to meet some family that you didn’t really know of.

“It comes from my mother’s side of the family, and my grandma being Indigenous, and it was my actually cousin’s mother who decided to go about the way she did and really explore our family’s history.

“We had some inkling for some time anyway, but nothing was really done about it until the last six or seven months.

“It has been a bit of a whirlwind… it’s been very strange, but honestly I’m really proud of how our family’s gone about it.”

Gilbee said he is undergoing a constant learning experience.

“My journey is now beginning,” he said.

“I’ve got a few friends who are Indigenous, and they’re still finding, Ed, their journey as well, and they’ve been going on for years.

“Nana never spoke about it all that much. My mum kinda knew, but she never really said much about it.

“It was just little things that were happening in my family, my brother’s kids had certain birthmarks that only Indigenous kids, so we didn’t kinda put it all together until obviously the last six months.”

Gilbee said he wanted to raise awareness for other people who are in the same situation.

“With Nana’s passing we kidna wanna honour her and more so get the story out there,” he said.

“There’s probably lots of other people in our situation as well and they should be super proud of where they come from.”

