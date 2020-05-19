EXCLUSIVE | Chris Jericho Talks About His New Metal Band & Sound To MMM Hard N Heavy

The Ayatollah of Rock N Rolla himself, Chris Jericho, spoke to MMM Hard N Heavy's Higgo last night and the good mates got right under the skin of Jericho's latest band 'Kuarantine'. Appropriately named for the current times.

Fans of Jericho will know he's long been the frontman of 'Fozzy' and can now enjoy his work with the all-star quartet of Kent Slucher (drummer for Luke Bryan), guitarist Joe McGinness (of KLASSIK ’78) and bassist PJ Farley (of Trixter) with Jericho on vocals.

Higgo asked the former WWE Superstar and current AEW legend all about his music, how he got into metal "I got into Ozzy because of a girl", and his wrestling career.

Check out the full chat here:

Kuarantine's new single is 'No No No' a cover of the KISS 1987 deep-cut.

Watch the at-home video of it right here:

Jericho says that "Kuarantine has emerged to entertain listeners with their versions of KISS rarities and some good ol’ fashioned rock music during these unparalleled times. Look for more from Kuarantine to follow soon!"

And keep it on MMM Hard N Heavy for more great interviews from Higgo and the best in hard rock and heavy metal.

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.