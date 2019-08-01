We Have Your Discount Rally 2019 Tickets Right Here!

ATTENTION ALL REV HEADS!

Kennards Hire Rally Australia is back and set to finish off the FIA World Rally Championship on the Coffs Coast this November!

We have teamed up with our mates at @Rally Australia to offer listeners an awesome 2 for 1 ticket deal, for a limited time only. Triple M listeners can jag 2 for the price of 1 tickets on the "ULTIMATE GET ME EVERYWHERE 4 DAY PASS", which gives you a saving of $119!

The ULTIMATE GET ME EVERYWHERE 4 DAY PASS is the best value for money option with access to all the action, including:

· All Forest and hinterland spectator points - Friday, Saturday AND Sunday

· Destination NSW Super Special Stage at the Jetty Foreshore - Thursday AND Friday

· Access to the Dragon Concert on Saturday night at Pedders Rally Central

· Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the spectator points

To take advantage of this, use the special password "RALLY19" when selecting the "Ultimate 4-day Pass" tickets right here

But you’ll have to hurry, the 2 for 1 offer expires midnight Monday August 5 and will not be repeated!