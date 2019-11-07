Exhaustive And Comprehensive Investigation Reveals Unpopular Leader The Main Cause Labor Lost The 2019 Fed Election

- Esperance NewsExhaustive And Comprehensive Investigation Reveals Unpopular Leader The Main Cause Labor Lost The 2019 Fed Election
Thank you Captain Obvious
Wow, must have taken comprehensive analysis to come to the final finding that no one voted for Bill Shorten because they didn't like him...
Next thing they will start telling us teams lose games of football because they haven't scored enough points!