Expected Delays At Border Checkpoint Today For New Heavy Vehicle Bays On GC Highway

There's going to be more delays at our border checkpoints tonight, with police setting up a dedicated station for freight and heavy vehicles.

The Gold Coast Highway near the Gold Coast Airport will act as the dedicated station, and there's expected to be slight delays at the border again today, with truckies now needing an approved F pass.

The Freight and Logistics Pass is for those who have been in or transited through a currently declared COVID-19 hotspot in the previous 14 days and are requesting entry to Queensland to provide essential freight and logistics transport.

Acting Superintendent Rhys Wildman says trucks will now have their own dedicated checkpoint at Coolangatta.

"All heavy vehicles and freight vehicles carrying freight will be diverted from the M1 onto the Gold Coast Highway. We are establishing a separate checkpoint, and all heavy vehicles will be diverted into those bays that are not displaying a freight pass where further inquiries will be made," he said.

The message is very clear: if you don't have a freight pass, expect to get turned around.

