Experience Arctic Monkeys Live At Royal Albert Hall

Modern rock band Arctic Monkeys have released their Live At The Royal Albert Hall album today, to give you that live music fix you're craving.

The release is for a good cause too, the British rock band donating funds raised from the release to War Child UK, helping children affected by conflict.

The gig is jammed packed with hits from the band's 14 year career, taking you on a ride through their music with everything from their chart topping debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not to their most release, futuristic trippy rock record, 2018's Tranquility Based Hotel & Casino.

Check out their track listing:



Four Out Of Five Brianstorm Crying Lightning Do I Wanna Know? Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? 505 One Point Perspective Do Me A Favour Cornerstone Knee Socks Arabella Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino She Looks Like Fun From The Ritz To The Rubble Pretty Visitors Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Star Treatment The View From The Afternoon R U Mine?

Talking about the release the band talk about their ongoing support for the charity saying; “On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war. The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK” .

Arctic Monkeys – Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be available on limited clear double vinyl, standard black double vinyl, double CD and digitally. The D2C clear vinyl format comes with an exclusive concert poster.

You can order the album from the band's store and from all good record stores.

More info: www.arcticmonkeys.com



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!