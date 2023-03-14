Experts Call To Make Vapes Available Only By Prescription

Recent research has indicated a rapid growth of young people using vapes, with one of Australia’s leading tobacco control experts calling to make vaping products available only by prescription.

Beck Freeman, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney, suggested in a research paper published in Public Health Research, vape products should only be available when prescribed by doctors to help people quit smoking.

She argued limited access to vaping products would simplify and improve enforcement.

Despite Australia’s regulatory model aiming to protect young people from taking up vaping, data has found that one in five non-smokers aged 18 to 24 years had tried an e-cigarette in 2019.

Health Minister Mark Butler told ABC that the vaping problem has spiralled “out of control” in Australia.

“School principals now – primary school principals, as well as high school – say that vaping is now the number one behavioural issue in their schools, which is just extraordinary,” he said.

The data showed teenagers in NSW aged between 14 and 17 are easily getting their hands on nicotine-containing vapes from convenience stores, despite it being illegal to do so.

Professor Freeman said manufacturers continued to import and sell vaping products containing nicotine without labelling them, and some vaping products with false advertising even claimed to be nicotine-free.

She said vaping products might increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and lung disorders.

For young people, nicotine affects the part of the brain that controls attention, learning, mood and impulse control.

