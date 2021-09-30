Exposure Site List Grows As Gold Coast Records Two New Cases

The Gold Coast is on high alert for COVID within the community after two local men tested positive.

Queensland Health have released an updated list of exposure sites on the Gold Coast.

As per the state health website, two Surfers Paradise locations have been added. A close contact visited Diggers and Sports Club on Beach Road from Sunday September 26, while on the same day a 'casual contact' visited the suburb's Subway.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuck revealed on Thursday morning that tighter restrictions will come into play from 4pm today, as a result of concerns across the south-east.

Public and private gatherings will be limited to 30 people, density limits on cafes and restaurants, funerals and weddings will also see capacity limits as part of the new changes.

For Sunday's NRL Grand Final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, capacity will now be decreased to 75% of the stadiums seating.

These new tightened restrictions are for Local Government Areas of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville and Palm Island.

To view the list of exposure sites, head to: www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing#QLD

