Exposure Sites Grow As Tasmania Records 43 New Cases

Covid exposure sites continue to grow as Tasmania reported 43 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the state's 243 cases, 142 are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 60 confirmed cases under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Added exposure sites across Hobart include:

Pablo’s Cocktails and Dreams in Harrington St, from December 22-24

Sisterhood Cafe in Sandy Bay on December 23-24

Spirit of Tasmania - Melbourne to Devonport on December 23

JQ781 from Adelaide to Hobart on December 21

JQ719 from Sydney to Hobart on December 23

VA7004 from Brisbane to Hobart on December 25

JQ705 from Melbourne to Hobart on December 25

For Public Health information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au/families-community/public-exposure-sites-in-tasmania

Meantime, the state government has announced children aged five to 11 are eligible to get their Covid vaccine with booking open throughout the holiday season.

Kids will receive two doses of a Covid vaccine eight weeks apart.

Vaccine clinics for children will be running across the state from January 10.

To make a booking at a state-run clinic visit www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/vaccine or calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

Currently, more than 92 per cent of eligible Tasmanians aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 97.6 per cent have received their first dose.

