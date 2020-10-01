Expressions Of Interest Open For Local And Skills Taskforce

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST OPEN FOR

LOCAL JOBS and skills TASKFOrCES

Expressions of interest are now open for membership of the Local Jobs and Skills Taskforce in Barker in addition to another 24 Local Jobs Regions across Australia.

As part of the $62.8 million Local Jobs Program, taskforces are a “go local” scheme designed to get Australians back to work and help the nation’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, said tailoring solutions specific to local areas was vital to helping regions recover.

“Local communities and small and family businesses know what works best for them,” Minister Cash said.

“Taskforces will bring together the expertise of local employers, employment and training providers and other local stakeholders, to develop projects purpose-fit for local jobs.

“Importantly, each taskforce will maximise opportunities to move people back into work and reskill or upskill to meet employer needs.”

There will be 25 Local Jobs and Skills Taskforces formed around Australia, supported by Employment Facilitators in each region.

Federal Member for Barker Tony Pasin MP said Employment Facilitators will chair the taskforces, working collaboratively with taskforce members to help connect job seekers to local training, employment opportunities and other support.

“The Local Jobs Program will play an important role supporting Australians back into work as we rebuild our economy from the impact of COVID-19,” Mr Pasin said.

“As part of the Local Jobs and Skills Taskforces we want members who wish to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Australians and I encourage applications from passionate local people who want to help support their community.”

Comprising a maximum of 10 members, each taskforce will be representative of the local region, with consideration given to motivated and active nominees who have demonstrated experience in upskilling, reskilling and local economic development.

Applicants are sought from diverse backgrounds. Taskforce members will be selected from a cross-section of key local stakeholders, including employers, training organisations, employment service providers, local and state government representatives, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community representatives and other community organisations.

To apply, please visit: https://www.employment.gov.au/local-jobs-program

Expressions of interest close 5pm October 6, 2020.