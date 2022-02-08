Extended Support For Tassie Businesses As Cases Rise

Tasmania reported a slight spike in cases with 601 new infections on Tuesday, up by 158 from the previous day.

Currently 10 people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further five patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

Most people are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 343 under observation through the remote service, while 3 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The total number of active cases has dropped to 3,302, down by 57 from yesterday's tally.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended funding for businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Small Business Minister Jane Howlett announced the second round of funding on Tuesday, reporting that the amount available has doubled, bringing it up to $10,000.

Payments of between $1000 and $5000 will also be available to businesses that experienced an unavoidable loss of perishable goods because they have had to close for seven days or more. Payments will be tiered according to business turnover.

The COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program aims to help businesses that had been impacted by reduced trade as a result of a staffing issues related to Covid, or significantly lower than usual customer demand.

Second round funding is available to eligible businesses who experienced downturns between January 15 and February 14.

Applications for the COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program will open on Tuesday, 15 February at 2pm.

Further information and the Program guidelines can be found at www.business.tas.gov.au

