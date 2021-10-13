Extinction Rebellion Activist Scales State Parliament Walls

Taking 'freedom of expression' to new heights, an Extinction Rebellion protestor has scaled the roof of the Queensland Parliament.

Shining a spotlight on the uncertain future of the Great Barrier Reef, the demonstration on Wednesday morning also delivered a display of dead fish hung on the building’s fence.

Citing non-violent civil disobedience, activists were seen holding a banner that read “preserve biodiversity” protestors were chanting “2050 — too late”.

Extinction Rebellion who began demonstrating about 7.30am, are calling on the Federal and State governments to act on climate change to get to net zero emissions.

Protestors are also demanding that the Great Barrier Reef be declared as “in danger”, after the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed it as 'critically-threatened'.

One activist was arrested for climbing to the parliamentary annex and refusing to come down.

Meanwhile, teachers across the state were deep in discussions with the Queensland Teachers' Union as to whether they should strike with students for action on climate change this week.

The School Strike 4 Climate protest on October 15 is calling for no new coal, oil and gas projects, including the Adani mine, 100 per cent renewable energy generations and exports by 2030, and funded transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel workers and their communities.

Education Minister Grace Grace said she appreciates young Australians calling attention to climate change but would prefer it be done outside school hours.

"Our student's voices will be just as powerful at 3pm as they would be during school time," Ms Grace said.

"Education is important and should come first."

