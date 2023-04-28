Extinction Rebellion Protestor Scales Arts Centre Spire

A man has scaled the spire of the Arts Centre Melbourne, unravelling a banner promoting climate activist group Extinction Rebellion.

Supporters of the group set up tents on Friday morning to watch the unfurling of the banner promoting a three-day climate rally set to take place in the city in late May.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It also appeared the man attempted to light a flare while upon the spire.

The group says the demonstrations in May will include daily acts of civil disobedience; in line with the group’s reputation of disruptive, high-profile protests worldwide.

Spokeswoman Jane Morton told Nine’s Today the purpose of the demonstration was to draw attention to the climate crisis.

“We are looking at societal collapse, that is what scientists are saying. It’s not really on the news,” she said.

“That is why Extinction Rebellion is going to try to sound the alarm."

Victoria Police were made aware of the situation and responded to the protest.

No comment has been made by Arts Centre Melbourne while police consider their operation.

Join Broadsheet Editorial Director Katya Wachtel as she chats with some of Melbourne's best culture reporters about the latest in food, drink, art, fashion and more. Subscribe on the LiSTNR app to be the first to hear new episodes as they drop Monday, Wednesday and Friday.