Extra Funds Channeled For Roadworks

The City of Kalgoorlie Boulder are set to receive around $127,000 back as a return from an investment in a member based insurance provider - LGIS. This return was unexpected, yet welcomed. According to WALGA who administer LGIS - "the scheme’s performance has seen lower claims, better investment performance and a reduced need for capital". Mayor John Bowler welcomed the return, which is applicable for the first time to be spent on the City`s road program. 

Here below where the Mayor would like to see the funds spent:

