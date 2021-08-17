Extra Police Stationed At Border As Queensland Records Two Covid Cases

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded Queensland on Tuesday, with one linked to the Indooroopilly cluster who was in isolation for their infectious period, and the other in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile authorities remain vigilant about the escalating situation in New South Wales determined to stop the Delta in its tracks form coming across the border again.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 10,000 cars were checked at the Queensland border in the past 24 hours, with 1,000 of them being turned away.

The premier also warning that hitting the border beat on Wednesday will be an additional 50 police officers stretching from Tweed through to the west of the state line.

"This is our last line of defense, so I really do need people to do the right thing," said Ms Palaszczuk.

"I really want to thank Queenslanders for doing to the right thing. You are keeping the whole community safe by wearing the masks and doing the right thing"

In addition to tighter border restrictions, as of Friday essential workers hoping to cross into Queensland will need to provide proof, they've had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

