Extreme Heat Interferes With V-Line Services In Central Victoria

Victoria's V-Line services are facing further disruptions this week due to extreme heat.

Timetables will change among the Shepparton and Seymour lines, with the warm weather expected to hit country Victoria.

Changes and delays to specific services can be found on the V-Line website.

Company coaches have replaced services to and from Swan Hill through until February 27.

Disruptions from heat occur in extreme weather which exceeds 26 degrees.

Temperatures throughout central Victoria will warm on Monday, with Bendigo reaching a high of 39, Echuca 39, Castlemaine 37 and Maryborough 38.

For more information, check out the timetable changes here.

