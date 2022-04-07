F1 Returns To Albert Park After Two COVID-Interrupted Seasons

Anticipation is building at the scene of the 2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, located at the iconic Albert Park racetrack.

The premier professional drivers have gathered from all points of the globe as the event makes its long-awaited return following two cancelled years due to public health orders.

Friday marks the first of several practice runs around the circuit, as drivers battle for pole position ahead of Sunday's main event.

The Albert Park track has undertaken several alterations since the Grand Prix was last held in 2019, with a key focus on improving drivers chances at overtaking their rivals.

One of the more difficult turns was removed for a faster, flatter section of road. In addition, various corners have been widened to allow cars to race beside each other and snare an overtake.

The top hope include current world champion, Red Bull's Max Verstappen in vehicle #1, who last won in Saudi Arabia in a dramatic finish.

British star Lewis Hamilton has high hopes of claiming his third Australian Grand Prix, teamed up with Mercedes co-driver George Russell.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praised Hamilton's consistency after he was surpassed on the final lap in questionable circumstances last year.

"There are various challenges ahead of us, but that’s something we relish and is when a team really shows its true spirit," he said.

"Lewis and George are making an important contribution to the overall effort, providing feedback, spending time in the simulator and working together to help push us forward."

Monacan driver Charles Leclerc enters the weekend as the championships leader with 45 points, earmarked as the 'golden child' of Ferrara racing. Leclerc will form a combination with counterpart Carlos Sainz.

Daniel Ricciardo returns to his home track, yet faces an uphill battle with recent troubles at McLaren racing.

The main race begins at 3pm (AEST) on Sunday, April 10.

