Are You A Fan Of Famous Art? The Fab Fakes Exhibition Is For You!

9th-28th November

Abby Hopkins

9 October 2019

Abby Hopkins

Join us for the exhibition of 'legal' art forgeries, celebrating 21 years of 'fakes'. Open to artists Australia wide, this is the place to pick up a masterpiece at a fraction of the original price! 

 

This is the most anticipated event at Wyong Art House, the 2019 Exhibition of Fab Fakes! Entry forms can be downloaded from the Tuggerah Lakes Art Society website HERE

No Tickets Necessary, Just Come On In!

What: Fab Fakes Exhibition
When: 9th-28th November
Where: Wyong Art House

