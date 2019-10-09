Are You A Fan Of Famous Art? The Fab Fakes Exhibition Is For You!

Join us for the exhibition of 'legal' art forgeries, celebrating 21 years of 'fakes'. Open to artists Australia wide, this is the place to pick up a masterpiece at a fraction of the original price!

This is the most anticipated event at Wyong Art House, the 2019 Exhibition of Fab Fakes! Entry forms can be downloaded from the Tuggerah Lakes Art Society website HERE

No Tickets Necessary, Just Come On In!

What: Fab Fakes Exhibition

When: 9th-28th November

Where: Wyong Art House

