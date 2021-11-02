Facebook Cans Facial Recognition Feature Over Ethical Concerns

Facebook, recently renamed Meta, is canning their facial recognition system following evidence the technology has major privacy concerns.

Concerns have mounted over time about how facial recognition has been leveraged by companies for things it was not intended for. According to The New York Times, American facial recognition company Clearview AI has controversially scoured the company’s Facebook platform to set up a facial recognition database in which at least 600 law enforcement agencies have been allowed access.

In doing so, Clearview AI violated the social networks policies and many believe the software has become a gateway for racial bias. In a press release, VP of artificial intelligence Jerome Pesenti said whilst the company has not totally scrapped the idea of employing the technology in the future, they must “weigh the positive use cases for facial recognition against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules.”

Mr Pesenti added that the company has not written off employing facial recognition in the future. The company introduced the technology in 2010 providing convenience for consumers. The shutdown will also affect Facebook's automatic alt text system that translates photos and video into words for blind and visually impaired users.

The company, that recently changed its name to Meta, will delete more than a billion users “individual facial recognition templates” and users won’t be automatically recognised in photos and videos.

The change will come over the coming weeks.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr