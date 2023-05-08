Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold Medal In First Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals at his first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) tournament on Saturday in Redwood City, California.

The 38-year-old tech billionaire has picked up his hobby in Jiu-Jitsu since the beginning of the pandemic.

He has shared this news with 11.3 million Instagram followers along with some victorious images, saying: “Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!”

The BJJ is a martial art based on submissions and grappling. The central theme is to control a resisting opponent in multiple ways using different techniques like ground fighting and submission holds.

Professional fighter Khai “the Shadow” Wu, one of Zuckerberg’s coaches, congratulated Zuckerberg’s competition.

“Yesterday, getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy, and everything was earned. It was an honour to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could. Thank you for trusting us and being a part of our team,” he said.

“It’s inspiring to see someone like him continue to learn new things and challenge himself,” he added.

Other celebrities also congratulated Zuckerberg’s first success.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor commented on the post: “Yo!!! F***ing awesome, Mark.”

Bernardo Rocha de Faria, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor and instructor, who is also a five-time World Jiu-Jitsu Champion, commented on the post, “Amazing!!! Half guard, arm bars, triangle! Super cool!”

