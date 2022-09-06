Fairer Pay And Working Conditions On The Agenda For Today’s Childhood Centres Shutdown

Today’s “shut down” of thousands of early childhood centres is a plea for fairer wages and better working conditions.

Across the country, an estimated 70,000 families will be affected by the shutdown, with educators fighting to see action to deliver three key priorities: to give childcare workers better pay, to value the sector as part of the education system and to put children before profit.

It’s expected rallies will take place across all states, with most beginning from 3pm, and while more than 1,000 centres registered to be a part of the action, it’s likely there will be even more participating.

Currently, childcare workers make approximately $22 per hour or about $830 per week yet require some sort of higher education qualification to enter the industry.

Childcare workers say it’s tougher now to survive amid rising cost of living pressures than it was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Education Consultant Lisa Bryant told the ABC workers want "a bit of respect for the work that they do".

"There's such a misconception that what these people do is unskilled labour, but it's not, it's highly skilled," she said.

"You can't get a job in childcare without a qualification … and yet they're just not paid in commensurate for that.”

Today also makes Early Childhood Educators Day – the reason why September 7 was chosen for the shutdown.

