Fairfield Wastewater Tests Positive for Covid

More Covid fragments have been detected in the latest round of wastewater samples, putting dozens of suburbs on alert.

Tests at the Fairfield plant on the southside have come back positive. The plant services Fairfield, Annerley, Yeerongpilly, and Yergona.

Not surprisingly fragments have also been detected at Kawana on the Sunshine Coast amid those positive cases from Melbourne.

Health officials say the detection may relate to active cases or viral shedding, however people living in those suburbs are being asked to get tested and isolate if they develop any virus symptoms.

Anyone eligible for the vaccine is being encouraged to get the jab. The total vaccine doses administered by QLD Health stands at 352,100 as of Tuesday morning.

