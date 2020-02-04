Faith No More Announce First Australian Headline Tour Since 1997

Frontier Touring, Triple M and Mix 94.5 are proud to announce Faith No More are returning to Australia for a headline tour.

The Californian five-piece will be performing seven arena shows, in their biggest venues ever down under.

This is Faith No More's first international gigs since 2015 and first headline tour in Australia since 1997.

Announcing the news with Becko this morning, the band's drummer Mike Bordin said it's necessary coming back to Australia, where the band have had steady support for decades:



Faith No More’s pioneering, genre-defining career saw the band morph from cult underground heroes to boundary-pushing global chart-toppers, mixing metal to alt-rock to hip-hop to punk and much, much more.

Fans are encouraged to sign up to take part of the Frontier Members Pre-sale, which kicks off Monday 10 February, general sale available Wednesday 12 February (12 noon local time) via: frontiertouring.com/faithnomore



Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). They have released seven studio albums to date: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).



FAITH NO MORE

With special guests to be announced

AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND

MAY 2020

Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M + The Rock (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 10 February or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 12 February (12noon local time)

Friday 8 May Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ All Ages ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Sunday 10 May Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ All Ages ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Wednesday 13 May Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Friday 15 May Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

Saturday 16 May Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

Monday 18 May Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49

Wednesday 20 May RAC Arena | Perth, WA All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49

