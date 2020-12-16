Faith No More Announce Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates

Faith No More have given us something to look forward to with the announcement of their rescheduled Australian tour.

The American rock band were due to tour Australia earlier this year, being one of the first artists to cancel due to covid-19, but now we have something to look forward to with the band announcing their Australian return in 2022.

The band will make their way across Australia in February 2022 with Melbourne band RVG joining Faith No More for all dates. Both the band and Frontier thank fans for their understanding and patience regarding the latest news. Make no mistake: these arena shows will be epic and worth the wait! See below for specific dates and ticket information.

This will be the band’s first stand alone tour in 25 years.

Triple M’s Becko talked to the band earlier this year who stressed the importance of doing a headline tour saying; “it’s the correct thing to do for a market that’s supported us from the beginning”

Listen to the full interview:

FAITH NO MORE REVISED AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

Tuesday 15 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

(prev. Friday 26 February)



Thursday 17 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

(prev. Saturday 27 February)

Saturday 19 February

Rod Laver Arena |

Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

(prev. Mon 1 March)

Monday 21 February

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages

(prev. Thursday 4 March)

Wednesday 23 February

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

All Ages

(prev. Saturday 6 March)

Fans should hang onto their tickets – all original purchases are valid for entry at the rescheduled show dates and fans are encouraged to #KeepYourTicket. No action is required, just show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.

Ticketholders will be contacted directly via their show’s authorised ticketing agency regarding these date changes; steps will be provided should the new February 2022 dates not suit.