Faith No More Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates
Image: Faith No More, supplied
Frontier Touring and Faith No More wish to advise the rescheduling of the band's upcoming tour of Australia, in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives and travel bans.
Originally set for May 2020, Faith No More will now perform seven huge arena shows across Australia and New Zealand in early 2021. Frontier Touring and Faith No More apologise to all those affected by the date changes and thank fans for their support and understanding.
Here is a message from the band:
Friends… Due to the spread of the COVID-19 we have no choice but to postpone the FNM concerts we had planned in New Zealand and Australia in May.
The circumstances that have forced this decision are well beyond our control but not being able to play for you all stings like a motherf*^ker. We wanted to figure out how to address our upcoming tour down there in terms of rescheduling and postponements but basically… We fully intend to make good on our promise to come down and perform for you all. Hold on to your tickets, postponement dates are as follows. If these new dates don’t work, we’ll refund your ticket.
Thank you for supporting us and the quest for public safety.
We will see you soon,
Billy, Jon, Mike, Mike and Roddy
All tickets previously purchased are valid for the new rescheduled dates. No action is required; show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.
Ticket holders unable to attend the new date in their city are entitled to a full refund and should submit their details to the relevant ticketing agency
FAITH NO MORE
With special guests RVG
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
FEBRUARY/MARCH 2021 – RESCHEDULED DATES
Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M + The Rock (NZ)
Friday 26 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49 (prev. Wednesday 13 May)
Saturday 27 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49 (prev. Friday 15 May)
Mon 1 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49 (prev. Saturday 16 May)
Thursday 4 March
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49 (prev. Monday 18 May)
Saturday 6 March
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49 (prev. Wednesday 20 May)
