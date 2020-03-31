Faith No More Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates

Frontier Touring and Faith No More wish to advise the rescheduling of the band's upcoming tour of Australia, in light of the current COVID-19 crisis and subsequent Government directives and travel bans.

Originally set for May 2020, Faith No More will now perform seven huge arena shows across Australia and New Zealand in early 2021. Frontier Touring and Faith No More apologise to all those affected by the date changes and thank fans for their support and understanding.



Here is a message from the band:

Friends… Due to the spread of the COVID-19 we have no choice but to postpone the FNM concerts we had planned in New Zealand and Australia in May.



The circumstances that have forced this decision are well beyond our control but not being able to play for you all stings like a motherf*^ker. We wanted to figure out how to address our upcoming tour down there in terms of rescheduling and postponements but basically… We fully intend to make good on our promise to come down and perform for you all. Hold on to your tickets, postponement dates are as follows. If these new dates don’t work, we’ll refund your ticket.

Thank you for supporting us and the quest for public safety.

We will see you soon,

Billy, Jon, Mike, Mike and Roddy

All tickets previously purchased are valid for the new rescheduled dates. No action is required; show up on the night with your existing ticket to gain entry.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore

Ticket holders unable to attend the new date in their city are entitled to a full refund and should submit their details to the relevant ticketing agency (see links below), no later than Friday 17 April: Submit your details to Ticketek, click here





FAITH NO MORE

With special guests RVG

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY/MARCH 2021 – RESCHEDULED DATES

Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M + The Rock (NZ)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore

Friday 26 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49 (prev. Wednesday 13 May)



Saturday 27 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49 (prev. Friday 15 May)



Mon 1 March

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49 (prev. Saturday 16 May)

Thursday 4 March

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49 (prev. Monday 18 May)

Saturday 6 March

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

All Ages ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49 (prev. Wednesday 20 May)

fnm.com | facebook.com/faithnomore

Twitter: @FaithNoMore | Instagram: @faithnomore Spotify | YouTube

rvgband.com | facebook.com/RVGBand Instagram: @RVG___ | Spotify

frontiertouring.com/faithnomore | facebook.com/frontiertouring Twitter: @frontiertouring | Instagram: @frontiertouring

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:



There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

