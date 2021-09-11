Fallout From Melbourne's Big Win And Keeping Nathan Jones Involved

The Dead Set Legends crew discussed Melbourne's extraordinary performance against Geelong, guiding them to their first Grand Final in 21 years.

Highlighting Melbourne's dominant midfield display, Joey stating "it was everything Melbourne could've hoped for".

Speaking on Steven May's injury, Ben Brown's impact and the lacklustre performance from Geelong, Jay detailed what it means for one of Melbourne's favourite stalwarts in Nathan Jones.

"Nathan Jones, he's going to fly back to Melbourne to be with his partner Jerri. She's expecting twins any day now. Melbourne are going to be unchanged for this." Clark said.

LISTEN HERE:

"It's heartbreaking for Nathan Jones, but Simon Goodwin's not going to change this team."

The boys discussed the fairytale hypothetical if the Demons complete the task at hand, comparing Jones to the Bob Murphy-Luke Beveridge moment in 2016.

"Jonesy might not be there, so that physically can't happen. But you know Simon Goodwin, is going to make special mention."

