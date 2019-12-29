The iconic Falls Festival in Lorne has been cancelled effective immediately.

The event organisers made the call earlier this morning that the festival had to be called off due to extreme weather forecasts over the next three days.

Approximately 9,000 patrons are already attending the event which commenced yesterday afternoon.

The released the following statement via Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart we have had to cancel the remaining days of The Falls Festival in Lorne due to the predicted extreme weather conditions forecast for Monday December 30th in the Otways and surrounding region, creating a risk to health and safety due to potential fires, smoke, severe winds and tree hazards. The decision has not been made lightly, our patron and staff safety is our priority.

Forecasted conditions have gotten significantly worse in the past 12 hours, with information coming to light that has not been available to us before the event kicked off on December 28th. After consultation with local and regional fire authorities and other emergency stakeholders, it is clear that we have no other option. While conditions are fine at time of writing, we are taking the opportunity to move everyone offsite safely and in good time.

For those 9,000 currently staying onsite we ask you calmly pack up your campsite and return to your place of origin. There is no need to rush, please ensure you have a sober driver. TAC will have breath testing facilities set up on site for drivers from the Vanessa Bus in the Main Arena.

Gates to the event site will close at 9 am on December 30th.

All traffic will exit via Mt Sabine and Deans Marsh Rds onto the Princes Highway. The Great Ocean road is at capacity, please do not return into Lorne or other coastal townships as they are all subject to the same extreme weather conditions. Do not look to camp in the Otways or any forested area, as the fire risk is extreme and there are forecast wind gusts of 90 – 100km per hour with possible lightning.

Food, medical and sanitary facilities will remain open all day today December 29, however music and bars will not be operating.

For those driving to the festival we ask you to return home or seek temporary accommodation with family or friends. An Information centre will be set up in Geelong, please check fallsfestival.com for updates over the coming hours.

All ticket purchasers to the Lorne 2019 event will receive a full refund including booking and payment processing fees.

Refunds will be processed from 9am Monday 30 back to the original purchasers credit card used to buy the tickets. If this card is no longer a valid credit card, moshtix will be in touch within 5 working days if they unable to process your refund. For any questions relating to your Lorne ticket purchase, please contact moshtix directly https://tixsupport.moshtix.com.au/

Falls events in Byron, Marion Bay and Fremantle are unaffected and we look forward to good times with you.

“We are gutted to make this call but the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our main priority. We would like to thank our regional emergency management team, Surf Coast Council, SES, Police and CFA for their support and advice during this time. We would also like to thank our Falls family who work year round and over the last few weeks who have put their heart and soul into Falls Lorne, we are forever grateful. Please take care getting home safely,” said Jessica Ducrou Secret Sounds Co CEO.