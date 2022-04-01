Families Of Mount Disappointment Crash Victims Speak On The Tragedy

The families of victims five killed in a helicopter crash at Mount Disappointment are grieving following the distressing incident.

Pilot Dean Neal's parents spoke of their son's legacy, as authorities investigate the cause of the crash which occurred on Thursday morning.

Dean is being remembered as "a remarkable son, brother, friend and pilot", who "lived life to the fullest".

"Dean has always been the most conscientious of professional pilots and always put the safety and wellbeing of passengers in the highest in his priorities during his many years of professional service," Dean's father Rodney said.

"Our broken hearts go to the families and friends of those who were flying with him.

"Your unspeakable loss is understood by us all.

"We know Dean would have done anything in his power to deliver his passengers safely to their destination."

On Friday, one of the victims was identified as meat industry leader, 73-year-old Paul Troja - the chairman for Radfords Meats.

Police authorities say the other victims involved include a 50-year-old woman from Inverloch, and two men from NSW aged 59 and 70.

Two of the victims have now been identified as AXIchain founder and CEO, Linda Woodford and finance consultant Ian Perry.

Authorities understand the flight was part of duel private charter heading north from Melbourne, as one helicopter vanished after 9am.

