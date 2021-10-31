Families Reunited As NSW Regional Travel Resumes

Riverina residents who are fully vaccinated can now freely venture into Greater Sydney and regional New South Wales and vice versa.

After a delayed start due to lagging vaccine rates in the regions, domestic travel is now back on the cards and unrestricted across the state.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The Perrottet government eased restrictions on travel between Greater Sydney and regional areas from Monday November 1 after metro Sydney's and her greater parts were plunged into lockdown on June 26.

Twice duped from holidaying in the regions, the date for opening up regional travel was originally set for when 70 per cent double-dose targets were met, and then again at the 80 per cent milestone.

However, varying vaccine rates between metro LGA's and those in the regions proved too disparate to ignore.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said postponing travel by two weeks may have been unpopular, but he is confident that it was the right decision.

“I know for many people in Sydney and some in the bush, this will be an unpopular decision, but we are elected to make the right decisions and I believe the decision we have made today with our cabinet committee is an important one, and ultimately the right decision,” the Premier said when announcing the delay.

Mr Perrottet told Seven it's an exciting day for the state.

"For many people today it’s a great day. Many haven't seen their families; grandparents haven't seen their grand kids. So, I think there is a lot of excitement across our state today"

The move away from a state of Covid panic, means business owners can resume trade with purpose, while tourist destinations, caravan parks and events can get back on track.

Although not available to use until next year, NSW residents can also secure a $50 accommodation voucher to boost state-wide travel leading into a Covid normal during 2022.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr