FAMILY FUN | Bowen Superboat Festival Is On The Water This Weekend

North Queenslanders will flock to the shores of Bowen this weekend for a super good time.

The Bowen Superboat Festival is on across Saturday and Sunday with things to see on the water and in the sky.

In the air you’ll see Skydiving and Helicopter joy rides, and get ready to stomp around with the Tomato Stomping competition!

On the Saturday night the Triple M Street Festival will take over Herbert and George Street from 6pm-9pm with lots of delights to choose from for dinner and you can browse the night markets too.

Ps- The best views for the Superboat racing on Saturday is from the Jetty!

See full details for the weekend on the Bowen Offshore Superboats Facebook page.

