Family Fun Show On The Way To Townsville This Month

Dr Seuss has added life to book pages for decades, and now it's all springing onto the theatre stage in Townsville!



Two bored kids. One rainy day. And one crazy cat wearing a red-striped hat, what could go wrong?



The Cat in The Hat interrupts this rainy afternoon with his unexpected visit to Sally and her brother's cosy home.

Their outspoken and outraged pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred!

He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination.

"It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how."

Along with Thing One and Thing Two, the cat will fill the theatre with mischievous humour!



Young and old alike will delight in this faithful adaptation of a classic book come to life before our very eyes.

Spoiler alert: Things run amuck, and quickly!!

Originally planned for Riverway Arts Centre, the event has shifted to the Calvary Church with all previous ticketing still relevant for the venue change.

Grab your tickets now! https://au.patronbase.com/_TVCC/Productions/1578/Performances