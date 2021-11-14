Family Home Pummelled With Bullets In Sydney’s West Overnight

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Sydney's west on Sunday night.

Police were called to a Bankstown property about 10pm following reports of bullets peppering the property.

When officers arrived at the Columbine Avenue home, they located glass paneling at the front of the home which had been broken, and several bullet holes in the front door of the house.

Five adults and five kids were inside the home at the time, but no one injured.

Police are looking into reports a small white hatchback, possibly a Volkswagen Polo hatchback or a model similar in description, seen driving away from the scene shortly after the incident.

A crime scene established at the home will be forensically examined by specialist police.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Bankstown Police on (02) 9783 2199 or Crime Stoppers.

