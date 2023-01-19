Family Member Arrested In Relation To Stabbing Death Of 91-Year-Old

Police have arrested a man in relation to the stabbing death of a 91-year-old man in Sydney overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a Hillview Street home at Roselands at around 9:55PM on Wednesday night.

The victim’s son called police after finding the 91-year-old suffering from fatal stab wounds.

Two officers responded to the call and entered the home to find hydrochloric acid had been spread throughout the home.

Both officers suffered chemical burns and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The officers have since been released from hospital.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man near the scene who is believed to be a relative of the deceased.

The man has been hospitalised for surgery relating to injuries he received prior to being arrested.

The man is under police guard in hospital.

