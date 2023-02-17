Family Of Bruce Willis Reveal Actor Has Been Diagnosed With Dementia

Actor Bruce Willis’s family have revealed that the Die Hard star has been diagnosed with dementia.

The family issued a statement on Thursday revealing that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The statement explained that while the family are devastated to hear the news, they are also relieved to “finally have a clear diagnosis”.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," the statement read.

The news comes after the actor’s family, including his current wife Emma Heming, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters, revealed Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia last year.

Aphasia is a type of disorder which causes damage to the part of the brain that processes language.

In response to the diagnosis, Willis made the decision to step away from acting.

