Family Of Children Who Died In Port Hedland House Fire Release Statement

The family of the three children who died in a Port Hedland house fire have released a statement – but are struggling to put into words their “shattering lost.”

Released on Friday evening, the family has asked people don’t speculate and make comments about how the deaths may have occurred.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Western Australia Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

"Our family is going through a very traumatic grief process," the family said.

"We ask that people respect our cultural protocols and not mention our children's names or share their images without our permission.

"Some of the media stories and actions have been insensitive at a time when our family is just trying to cope with the reality of this loss.

"We are quietly paying tribute to our three little angels, and just supporting each other at this time.

"Please let us do this without adding to our grief."

WA Country Health Service is urging the public to prioritise their mental health following the events of the incident.

"Now, more than ever, it's important that we continue to be there for one another."

"We have community mental health services, a dedicated regional youth mental health program, specialist Aboriginal mental health services, and emergency mental health services through our hospital.”

The mother of the three children has been assisting police with their investigations.

On Thursday, she was flown to Perth to receive “specialist treatment” for burns sustained and remains in care of hospital.

No charges have been laid in relation to the incident.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.