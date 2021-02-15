Family Race Day At Ooralea This Saturday Raises Money For Mackay Hospital Foundation

Join us trackside for the Mackay Hospital Foundation Family Race Day. Family fun includes kids Fashion on the Field hosted by Dave, with awesome prizes to be won, jumping castles, bucking bull, food trucks, balloons and live local racing. Gates open at 11am

Prices: - $10 per adult, $5 per child (3 to17), family pass (2 adults and 3 children) $30 and free entry for children under 2.

$5 from every entry ticket directly supports our local hospitals.

https://mackaytickets.com.au/.../mackay-hospital... Get your tickets now at

Proudly raising funds for Children's wards at Mackay Base Hospital and Proserpine Hospital.

Tiaire Olsen from Mackay Hospital Foundation spoke with Jay and Dave